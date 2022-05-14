Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, at the Southern Cayuga Central School District Office, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora.

Proposed budget: $18,723,991 ... +1.9%

Estimated tax levy: .5%

Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: 1. Proposition to replace three buses whose warranties expire at the end of this school year. 2. Proposition for the Aurora Free Library to get a $2,850 increase. 3. Proposition for the Hazard Library Association to get a $1,825 increase.

School board candidates (three three-year seats available):

Matthew Bennett

Age: 50

Family: Married; three children, 14-21

Residence: Scipio

Education: Attended SUNY Morrisville

Elected office and community service experience: Completed two terms as school board member; youth basketball steering committee and coach; Little League coach; volunteer assistant for Trail run to support the King Ferry food pantry

Top three priorities:

1. Provide best education for students and prepare for life after high school

2. Support a culture in the school community that is welcoming to all students, teachers, administration, custodians, facilities, bus drivers and grounds team members.

3. Continue to minimize the tax rate with a budget that meets the needs of the students, faculty, staff and taxpayers.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I would like to run for the school board to continue work with the administration, board and staff to adapt and change as needed to ensure the success of our kids in school and preparing them for their goals after graduation. I believe it is imperative that our district pay close attention to the societal issues our kids face: poverty, hunger, social and emotional health and drug abuse. Not every student has the experience of a safe, healthy and productive environment at home. I believe part of the public education offered is also the support for families to educate kids in these areas that may not have the resources at home.

Janet Lehman

Age: 61

Family: My husband Ron was an Ag teacher at Southern Cayuga Central School for 33 years; two children, ages 31 and 33

Residence: Ledyard

Education: Bachelor's degree in chemistry from Le Moyne College

Elected office and community service experience: President of the Evergreen Cemetery Association, Scipioville; volunteer for home breakfast and lunch delivery during district remote learning

Top three priorities:

1. The administration and board of education must commit to increasing transparency and building trust in district operational components. This is necessary in order to successfully create a respectful and aligned partnership with our community and families, teachers and staff.

2. A top priority is to collaboratively work with all stakeholders to define impactful goals and our strategic initiatives to achieve high quality education that results in success for all students.

3. We must create a positive school culture that is safe and promotes growth for students, teachers and staff. This should be built on inclusion and teamwork, communication and knowledge sharing, and continual improvement based on a constant review of our progress. We need to retain our talented and caring teachers and staff and attract skilled new recruits through a supportive environment.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I began to regularly attend school board of education meetings almost two years ago, when the district moved to remote learning and I helped with my grandchild's schooling. This is a unique time, with unique challenges and some unique opportunities. The health and success of our children is a top priority that cannot tolerate unnecessary delay. I want to help act now. My past work experiences in quality engineering and project management, among others, have helped me to develop key skills that are applicable to our school district and the BOE. These skills include good listening, communication, teamwork, fiscal responsibility, productive use of data, and developing solutions. I would like the opportunity to represent our community on the SCCS Board of Education, as an advocate for our children reaching their full potential and as a steward of our tax dollars.

Stephen Lonsky

Age: 64

Family: Married; three children

Residence: Genoa

Education: Regents Diploma, Southern Cayuga Central School District

Elected office and community service experience: Deacon, Bethel Independent Baptist Church King Ferry, NY

Top three priorities:

1. Supporting the nuclear family unit as the best place for the nurturing, personal growth, and guidance of the student.

2. Promote community support for strengthening the family in order to help fight the drug and substance abuse problems in the school district.

3. Monitor access to social media to age appropriate content so as not to present concepts that children are not ready to address.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

My decision to run for the Southern Cayuga Central School board, is based on a growing concern that public education has become more about advancing political agendas, and promoting social engineering than about true acquisition of knowledge, and life skills. Critical race theory, transgenderism and climate change are adult concepts and should be treated as such. The presentation of these issues to underage youth has a great deal more to do with creating division, changing the culture, and advancing concepts that are not yet scientifically proven. I would like to see the school district educating children to be life long learners, free thinkers, and productive members of society. Children’s minds are being molded, and socially engineered to consider making life altering decisions before they are mature enough to understand the consequences. These decisions should be left to adults, and the nuclear family to address. It is my hope to see the school’s return to the basic tenets of education, reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Tim Pallokat

Age: 50

Family: Married; four children, two stepchildren, ages 11-32

Residence: Ledyard

Education: Associate's degree in farm business management at Vermont Technical College

Elected office and community service experience: I have been an active board member of the New York Beef Producers Association. I have held leadership roles within the community that include positions on New York Farm Bureau and the Cornell Beef Advisory Board. Currently, I am serving as the assistant superintendent of Evergreen Cemetery, and I am a board member on the New York Angus Association.

Top three priorities:

1. One priority of the school district should be student achievement. This is accomplished using research based instructional strategies while supporting and challenging all students for academic success. It is imperative to establish and maintain inclusive learning environments that are physically, academically, and emotionally safe for student success.

2. Another priority of the school district should be fiscal responsibility. This includes prioritizing budgets to meet the needs of students while maintaining fiscal solvency and efficiently allocating resources (i.e., facilities, supplies, etc.) to support student learning. Maintaining transparency by conducting budget review meetings with community and staff is an integral part of fiscal responsibility, too.

3. A third priority of the school district should be district culture where a strong home-school connection through family outreach and professional development is developed and maximized. Families should be supported, valued, and involved. An open-door policy while prioritizing the safety of our students and staff builds trust and confidence in the school district.

Why did you decide to run for school board?:

I decided to run for school board because I want to help children get the best public education possible. I believe the most important thing is to put our students first ensuring they acquire the necessary tools to become successful citizens and lifelong learners. We must support our teachers and staff as they educate our children. I want to assist in redesigning Southern Cayuga Central School District to be accountable, effective, and efficient in the years and decades ahead. My knowledge and experience will help me to work collaboratively and provide leadership to create a mission for the best possible education for our children.

Heather Rejman

Age: 47

Family: Married, six children, ages 10-22

Residence: Venice

Education: Bachelor's degree, Hamilton College

Elected office and community service experience: Head official for Stingray Swim Team; volunteer at St. Albert the Great Academy, member of Good Shepherd Catholic Community; Stingray Parent Committee member

Top three priorities:

1. Increased academic rigor

2. Better communication, more opportunities for open dialogue between the district and the community

3. Foster a greater sense of community.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I have lived in the Southern Cayuga School district for the last 24 years, with my husband and six children. I am committed to this community! My third child will soon be graduating from Southern Cayuga High School. I am running for school board because I see a lot of opportunities to improve our district. It is my desire that every student reach their full potential in life. A child’s school experience plays an integral role in their future success. Every student deserves to be challenged and supported in and out of the classroom. As a school board member I will be committed to listening to all sides of issues when making decisions. The involvement of families and the community will help strengthen our school district and our future. I am keenly aware that decisions of the board impact the tax payers of our community and I will be mindful of this when making decisions.

