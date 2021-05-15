Southern Cayuga Central School District

Proposed budget: $18,378,276 ... +1.75%
Estimated tax levy: 0%
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. Purchase three 66-passenger buses. 2. Use undesignated fund balance in Southern Cayuga's 2020-21 budget to buy one 30-passenger wheelchair school bus and one minivan.
School board candidates (two three-year seats available):
David Harvatine
Age: 43
Family: Married; two children, ages 11 and 13
Residence: King Ferry
Education: BS, Cornell University, animal science
Elected office and community service experience: Have completed two terms (six years) on SCCS BOE; board of managers, Cayuga Marketing LLC. Have coached youth LL softball, CCYO basketball and youth soccer.
Top three priorities:
1. Continue the movement back to as normal of an educational experience as we can safely provide. The past year has been tough on our young people and we must work hard to support them in every way possible.
2. Financial stability. The past year has been a roller coaster ride with decisions having to be made with a large number of unknowns. Our district staff did a great job of analyzing the information at hand and planning for the future. Going forward we must continue to utilize our resources effectively, always be planning for the future, and limit the chances for surprises.
3. Striving for excellence. Provide opportunities and resources to our students so they can excel and be prepared for their future. Hold ourselves to high standards and work hard to achieve our goals.
Why did you decide to run for school board?:
I became involved with the school board with hopes to help guide and offer support to the district charged with educating our youth. I have learned a lot in my time on the board and would like to continue from this. We have a great team of administrators, teachers and support staff that I believe can achieve great things.
Kelsey Rossbach
Age: 33
Family: Married; two children, ages 1-4
Residence: Scipio Center
Education: Bachelors from Wells College.
Elected office and community service experience: Over the years, I have participated in various service projects and volunteer opportunities. For the last three years, most of my volunteering has been on the SCCS BOE, which I have found incredibly rewarding and inspirational. I have learned more about the fantastic opportunities SCCS offers the students from the support of SSCS teachers and staff. Before that, I have worked with numerous nonprofits to help with fundraising goals and strategies.
Top three priorities:
1. My top three priorities are grounded in the success and support of all students in the district. Now more than ever, it is critical that we are working together to provide students with an environment conducive to personal and academic excellence. The school system serves a supplemental role that provides a well-rounded education and helps them successfully grow and prosper into the next steps of their adult life.
2. It is essential to listen and learn from all of the individuals involved in creating a thriving environment for the students of Southern Cayuga. To help form unified goals for the growth, improvement, and success of the students in Southern Cayuga County, we need to be open to hearing from different perspectives and continuously learning.
3. As we make decisions today for the SCCS students and community, we also think about the long-term effects those decisions will have. Then with each step of the way to take a moment to effectively evaluate the progress and success to ensure we are still working towards the best positive opportunities and growth for SCCS students.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I am interested in running for my second term on the school board because I have an immense amount of respect for the foundation that education provides to all students. Professionally, I have worked with large corporations and with small local nonprofits. My passion for building relationships within communities and fostering a positive lasting impact has driven my professional career. I hope to continue to bring that same enthusiasm and devotion to the SCCS BOE. Over the last three years on my first term on the SCCS BOE, I have gained a deeper understanding of the needs and goals of the diverse student populations at SCCS. I have also gained an incredible amount of respect and empathy for our teachers and SCCS staff facing one of the most challenging years in our history. I am incredibly proud to be sending my son to a school that has handled such difficulty so well. I intend to continue working alongside and learning from all of those supporting our student's success, ensuring we are creating a school community that embodies the principles of being: Safe, respectful, responsible, and kind.