Southern Cayuga Central School District

Top three priorities:

1. My top three priorities are grounded in the success and support of all students in the district. Now more than ever, it is critical that we are working together to provide students with an environment conducive to personal and academic excellence. The school system serves a supplemental role that provides a well-rounded education and helps them successfully grow and prosper into the next steps of their adult life.

2. It is essential to listen and learn from all of the individuals involved in creating a thriving environment for the students of Southern Cayuga. To help form unified goals for the growth, improvement, and success of the students in Southern Cayuga County, we need to be open to hearing from different perspectives and continuously learning.

3. As we make decisions today for the SCCS students and community, we also think about the long-term effects those decisions will have. Then with each step of the way to take a moment to effectively evaluate the progress and success to ensure we are still working towards the best positive opportunities and growth for SCCS students.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I am interested in running for my second term on the school board because I have an immense amount of respect for the foundation that education provides to all students. Professionally, I have worked with large corporations and with small local nonprofits. My passion for building relationships within communities and fostering a positive lasting impact has driven my professional career. I hope to continue to bring that same enthusiasm and devotion to the SCCS BOE. Over the last three years on my first term on the SCCS BOE, I have gained a deeper understanding of the needs and goals of the diverse student populations at SCCS. I have also gained an incredible amount of respect and empathy for our teachers and SCCS staff facing one of the most challenging years in our history. I am incredibly proud to be sending my son to a school that has handled such difficulty so well. I intend to continue working alongside and learning from all of those supporting our student's success, ensuring we are creating a school community that embodies the principles of being: Safe, respectful, responsible, and kind.

