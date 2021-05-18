Spieth in good place at PGA as he takes long view of career

"Jordan hits this chip shot that skips through the rough, goes up, checks on the hill and then basically goes Mach3 and just slams into the back of the hole and goes in," Zalatoris said. "Then he follows it up with a 30- or 40-footer on the next hole. This is just Jordan.

"I'd seen it for the few months leading up to that, but that was when I knew, 'OK, he's back.'"

Nine years seems like a lifetime ago for the 27-year-old Spieth. He lasted only one more semester at Texas and turned pro with no status. It took him only nine months to earn temporary membership on sponsor exemptions, win on the PGA Tour, finish No. 7 in the FedEx Cup and play in the Presidents Cup.

And it only got better. The Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015, capped off by a FedEx Cup title. No. 1 in the world. The third leg of the Grand Slam at Royal Birkdale.

Spieth prefers the long term — forward and backward.

He doesn't read about himself, though he has a sense of what people are saying and writing based on the questions he get asks. He mentioned something Tiger Woods said years ago — the media and the public tend to exaggerate the bad times and the good times alike.