Well educated and ambitious, “Natalia” was a school teacher in Russia before she and her family moved to the United States and settled in Cayuga County. Upon their arrival and with their limited English language skills, Natalia and her family struggled to find work, enroll their children in school, and transition to their new life. Natalia strung together part-time factory work and house cleaning jobs to make ends meet.

Like Natalia, nearly 8,000 Cayuga County residents are educated and capable workers but are under-employed due to a language barrier. Wanting to improve the quality of life for her family, Natalia turned to Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County for tutoring services made possible by your United Way gifts. Through the English as a Second Language program, Natalia and her family are breaking the language barrier, have secured better jobs, and saved enough money to purchase a home right here in Cayuga County.

In addition to their English as a Second Language Program, Literacy Volunteers also tutor Adult Basic English. In Cayuga County 19% of your neighbors are functionally illiterate making it difficult to fill out employment applications, follow written instructions, or read their prescription labels. After about 60 hours of tutoring, many individuals move up a grade level in their literacy comprehension and improve their candidacy for promotions and better jobs.

Education remains a cornerstone of United Way funding with nearly half of your gifts supporting programs focused on literacy, scouting opportunities, leadership development, youth camping, and building self-confidence. Your contributions to education programs provide the tools and resources needed for children, youth, and adults to succeed in both life and work.

Smiling back at her younger, timid back-up singers, “Emily” is offering the same confidence building techniques that helped her achieve a lead singer status. When Emily began her journey with our partners, Perform 4 Purpose, she was bashful and shy—but also disruptive and aloof.

Hiding behind her peers, it took weeks of confidence building and lots of encouragement for Emily to come out of her shell—today, she showcases her beautiful, powerful voice and motivates her bandmates. Since joining Perform 4 Purpose, Emily’s self-confidence has soared beyond her musical talents and she is the first girl to play modified football at a local middle school.

As schools struggle with their budgets, less funding is available for arts programming. Perform 4 Purpose provides children the opportunity to learn music by utilizing your United Way gift to provide instruments, private lessons, and summer camps to local youth. Perform 4 Purpose also collaborates with and offers music education within nine Cayuga County schools. Studies find that children enrolled in the arts build self-confidence, have better attendance records, as well as increased academic and math scores.

As the coronavirus continues to alter our education systems, our partners at Literacy Volunteers and Perform 4 Purpose have adapted their programs to meet the needs of our community. Your United Way contribution is more important than ever to ensure our partners have the resources to support the changes in education and ensure programs are accessible to those in need. While we navigate the pandemic, we need your help to Rebuild Cayuga Together and create a better tomorrow—make your gift today.

