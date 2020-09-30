Most of us have experienced a time in our lives when we were working but for whatever reason, come the end of the month, there just wasn’t any money left. Such is the plight of our ALICE population.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. These are individuals and families doing all the right things yet struggle to make ends meet. They earn more than the Federal Poverty Level but less than they need to afford a basic survival budget. Today, there’s a really good chance that you have a friend, family member, or neighbor, that fall into the ALICE statistic category and not even know it. These are those hard-working individuals who don’t even think of asking for help, often because they don’t even realize they could use a helping hand. Now, the lingering pandemic has only made it harder for them.

The Household Survival Budget includes the bare minimum costs of basic necessities---housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, and a smart phone. There is no room in this budget for such thing as an emergency or savings. The ALICE threshold is the average income needed to afford this survival budget.

Statewide 55 percent of the population resides above the ALICE threshold; 14 percent are in poverty and 31 percent are ALICE households. Here in Cayuga County, our ALICE households’ number 30 percent; a number that continues to rise. Traditional measures of poverty do not fully capture the magnitude of people who struggle financially and that’s where the ALICE reports steps in. The 2020 ALICE report (www.nys.org/alice) shows that over the last few years we have seen New York’s’ economy rebound. Nonetheless, there remains large numbers of New Yorkers who lack the necessary income and resources to pay basic life necessities.

Further, the annual cost of survival ranges for those in Cayuga County from $22,560 for a single adult, to $24,960 for a senior citizen, and $56,544 for two adults with two school-age children. Looking at this another way, the median hourly wage in New York is $22.40. More than half of all jobs in New York pay less than $20 an hour ($40,000 a year for full-time work) which is about two-thirds of the Household Survival Budget for a family of four. The most job growth in the state has occurred in low wage jobs that cannot support a family household survival budget, even when two people work. In Cayuga County, 31.9 percent of jobs were paid an hourly wage in 2018. Only 21.7 percent of working-age adults had the security of a full-time salaried job.

Unemployment remains high in Cayuga County at 9.1 percent for August. Across the county and the region, service workers have been hardest hit by the pandemic either through a job loss, reduced hours, or furlough. These include service workers, food workers, security guards, janitors, and more. Other jobs hardest hit include arts, production workers, clerical workers, production workers, and more. Many of these positions are often filled by ALICE individuals.

Since the pandemic has started, your United Way and its partners have worked tirelessly to ensure that our residents have food on the table, their lights are on, and that they have other support and services necessary to care for themselves, their children, and their loved ones. Now more than ever, these partners provide vital support to people in our community. With the help of you---our generous supporters, we will meet the increasing demand for these services and provide the people the help they need. Let’s Rebuild Cayuga Together! www.cayugacountyunitedway.org

