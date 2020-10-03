“Barbara” and her three children enter their home, she flips the switch and lights come on, the cool air chills her nose when she opens the fridge door, and the warmth from the stove puts a smile on everyone’s face—your gift to the United Way helped Barbara restore her electrical services after they were terminated for nonpayment.

A single mother of three, Barbara is the sole provider for her family. Last fall her employer underwent a facility remodel, cutting both her hours and wages making it impossible to pay all of her bills. Having recently received assistance from other agencies, Barbara was not eligible for additional help.

Struggling to find the resources she needed to restore her energy services, Barbara reached out to Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes. After meeting with Barbara, Catholic Charities contacted the local energy supplier and discovered that $492 would restore services and resolve a prior payment agreement. Gifts to the United Way support the Energy Assistance program—using the dollars you gave; Catholic Charities was able to help Barbara and nearly 100 other Cayuga County residents struggling to keep their utilities on.

Of those who rely on United Way funded programs and services, 54% of your neighbors are accessing basic needs such as utility assistance, food, childcare, transportation, and housing. Your continued generosity creates hope for individuals and families.

“Ronnie” celebrated three years of living in his own apartment and four years of sobriety with the help of our partners at Chapel House Homeless Shelter. United Way gifts support case management services that help individuals like Ronnie find and remain on the path to recovery and independence.

Ronnie was recently discharged from a local substance abuse community residence with nowhere to go. Homeless, in early recovery, and fearful of relapsing, Ronnie turned to Chapel House for help. There he identified many goals for himself: obtain his own apartment, get a sustainable job, and maintain his recovery. Ronnie had turned to drugs because he often felt isolated and had believed they would help him cope with mental illness. It was critical for Ronnie’s recovery to establish a support network of individuals who he could attend self-help meetings, enjoy sober leisure activities, and socialize with.

Ronnie loves to cook and within his first month at Chapel House he was able to obtain a job at a local restaurant. After a few weeks of saving his paychecks, Ronnie moved into his own apartment. Grateful for the support of Chapel House and your generosity, Ronnie gives back by cooking meals for those experiencing homelessness.

Your United Way supports basic needs for those in our community who are working hard to survive while trying improve their lives. Barbara and Ronnie are just two out of numerous individuals and families that your gifts help every day—long before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Since March, your United Way, our partner agencies, and other local nonprofits have and continue to respond to an increased demand for basic needs such as housing and energy services. With thousands of your neighbors working decreased hours or have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, your help is more critical than ever before. Help us Rebuild Cayuga Together by making your gift today.

Text-to-Give: UWCayuga20 to 41444

Make Checks Payable to United Way of Cayuga County; mail to 2 State St., Suite 2, Auburn, NY 13021

