As “Veronica” descended the stairs in her home with ease thanks to low vision anti-slip tape making them easier to see, her watch alerted her that it was time to head to her support group. A feeling of isolation and immense fear often occurs when an individual experiences sensory loss. Today, Veronica is staying connected to others facing vision loss and adapting her home to remain independent.

After experiencing “shadows” in her eyes, Veronica’s doctor diagnosed her with diabetic retinopathy caused by damaged blood vessels in the retinas. To preserve her remaining vision, Veronica had laser surgery. Thanks to your gift, when Veronica needed help adapting her home and coping with her vision loss, AURORA of CNY was there.

After a comprehensive assessment, the Outreach Director provided Veronica with a talking watch, talking kitchen gadgets, special indicators for appliances, adaptive switches, extra lighting, and visual cues on the stairs. Wanting to make sure Veronica felt at ease and understood that there were other people in the community going through the same transition, AURORA of CNY connected her to a support group to ensure both her mental and emotional well-being were cared for.

When we think of health programs, most of us automatically consider the physical needs—however, our mental health is just as important. Mental health changes over time based on a variety of factors and more than 50% of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their life. Your United Way supports outpatient mental health services serving children as young as three throughout all of Cayuga County.

“Mona” is a 21-year-old woman who was struggling with her inner critic that was crippling her relationship with her parents and putting her job at risk due to her negative attitude from poor sleep. Feeling as though she was a failure at life, Mona needed help and turned to Cayuga Counseling Services where your gifts ensure that everyone receives care through the Outpatient Clinic regardless of their ability to pay.

During her sessions, Mona shared that she was always anxious and sad—her immense debt only deepened her feelings of self-doubt. While Mona has a positive outlook for her friends and is very supportive of them, her inner critic kept telling her she was not good enough. Mona was worried that she would never be able to dig herself out of the hole she was in both emotionally and financially.

With guidance from her counselor, Mona prioritized the changes she needed to make to improve her life. Mona is now getting a more restful sleep, found a new job, improved her credit score, and is enjoying life with her friends.

While mental health was a growing need in our community prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the need for counseling and support has risen tremendously. Our partners at 211 LifeLine (a referral and information hotline) report that mental health is one of the top reasons people have accessed their services since the start of the pandemic.

As the pandemic continues, the need for health programs, especially mental health services will continue to increase. We need your help to provide the necessary support for your neighbors to ensure both physical and mental well-being. Help us Rebuild Cayuga Together by making your gift today.

Text-to-Give: UWCayuga20 to 41444

Make checks payable to United Way of Cayuga County and mail to 2 State St., Suite 2, Auburn, NY 13021

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0