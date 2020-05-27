Sporting goods industry hit hard by pandemic

Kount, a fraud prevention company, tracked a 599% increase in sporting goods transactions for the week of April 19 from a year ago among its more than 6,500 clients that do online business.

“We might see 5% here, 5% there, never something like that,” Kount chief customer experience officer Rich Stuppy said. “People are not spending money, they're not going out to restaurants, so it's like, what can I do? Maybe I'll go get that driver I wanted.”

Many smaller chains and local sporting goods stores have struggled financially during the pandemic, though the National Sporting Goods Association has yet to see any of its members go out of business.

The Amazon effect may have something to do with it.

When Amazon first started gaining traction, sporting goods stores — like many other retailers — felt the financial sting as shoppers were lured by the prices and convenience of shopping from home.

Many sporting goods stores adapted by providing online options of their own, allowing customers to buy products from their computers and phones or even just check to see if a certain store has what they want.

By changing their business models, the stores inadvertently prepared for the pandemic.