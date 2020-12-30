Sports in 2020: Disruptions aplenty, only constant was loss

"The 'electricity' in the streets on game day, the tremendous buzz in the city," said Nurse, who won NBA coach of the year honors, but saw his team's chances to repeat as champions squashed by the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Technically that was a "home" game, but it was played in the nearly-empty NBA "bubble."

"We certainly missed that (energy)," he added.

Stretched between public health concerns and a worsening economy, leagues and teams scrambled to innovate and return to play. With access to robust COVID-19 testing and deeper pockets than most businesses, some sports gathered players in isolated spots — like the NBA's use of a sports complex at Walt Disney World in Florida — while others attempted to restore some semblance of home-and-away normalcy.

It worked for nearly all of them, but just barely. The Denver Broncos ran out of healthy quarterbacks at one point in the NFL season and the San Francisco 49ers called Arizona home as the coronavirus surged in California late in the season. Preparations to rush back college football and basketball games were so inconsistent from one program to the next, the schedules might as well have been written in invisible ink.

"We're just plowing through this," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski griped in early December.