A new class of inductees in the Auburn Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame will be honored on Monday night, and the community is invited to the celebration.

The induction ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Snapper's Sports Tavern, 107 N. Division St. All are welcomed and the party includes pizza and wings.

The members of this year's induction class are Jim Napoli, Mike Guarino, Joe Rabuano, Sue Corning and Tony Martino.

The Auburn Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame is being moved to the clubhouse at Clifford Park, known by many as the Y-Field, the site of Auburn recreation leagues for decades. Grand opening for the new hall site will be announced soon.

Fast-pitch softball was considered by many to be the biggest spectator sport in Auburn, gathering over 1,000 fans for a game at the Y-Field before interest in the sport waned in the 1990s.

