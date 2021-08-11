American Flat Track to make lone NY appearance at Weedsport Speedway Friday, Saturday

American Flat Track motorcycle racing makes its only New York appearance in 2021 at Weedsport Speedway on Aug. 13 and 14.

The AFT Twins and Singles will appear in Weedsport for the third time. AFT is widely recognized as the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world.

On Friday, the grandstands open at 3 p.m. and practices and qualifiers begin at 4 p.m. Action is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with the mains at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the grandstands open at 3 p.m. and practices and qualifiers begin at 4 p.m. Action is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with the mains at 7 p.m.

General admission grandstand tickets cost $29 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Premium grandstand tickets are $39 for adults and children 12 and under are $20. A VIP experience ticket for all ages is $99.

Go to www.weedsportspeedway.com/august-14-new-york-short-track/ for more information.

