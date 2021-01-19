American Flat Track tour coming to Weedsport Speedway

The Progressive American Flat Track series released its 2021 schedule last week, and the series will be making its trek back to Weedsport Speedway this August.

Weedsport will be the Flat Track tour’s only New York stop in 2021. The race is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14. The race will be Round 11 of a 17-race slate for the series.

“We’re excited to have American Flat Track back in our mix for 2021 as we continue to build a diverse schedule for the coming year,” said Weedpsort Speedway promoter Jimmy Phelps. “Our New York Short Track event is unique to the overall AFT calendar and provides a special challenge for AFT riders and an exciting atmosphere for fans.”

Other announced events for this summer at Weedsport include the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series on Saturday, July 31, and several stops by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifies.

The full 2021 schedule for Weedsport Speedway will be released soon.

