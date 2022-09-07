Cavalcade Weekend upcoming at Weedsport Speedway

The Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds will race at Weedsport Speedway one final time this season, on Saturday and Sunday for Cavalcade Weekend.

The event includes a 60-lap race on Saturday that awards $7,500 to the winner, while Sunday's race bumps to 100 laps and a $10,000 reward.

Defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard, with a total of eight titles to his name, currently leads the series in points and can extend that advantage.

The Waterlook native has plenty of experience to draw on from Weedsport, with seven career victories there since 2010. One of those victories was achieved during last year's Cavalcade Weekend.

Sheppard's season includes five feature wins, which leads Stewart Friesen, Max McLaughlin, Mat Williamson and Jimmy Phelps who all have two on their season resumes.

Williamson was victimized by a mid-season dry spell, but recently broke through with his first point-gaining win of the season at Ransomville Speedway that bumped him to second in the standings.

He's had two top-10 finishes in 2022 at Weedsport.

Other races expected this weekend include the Stirling Lubricants Sportsman Classic and the NY6A Hoosier Sprint Tour.

Weekend entertainment will include a post-race party on Saturday night featuring music from 90 Proof. Sunday's pre-race show includes a performance from Chasing Neon.

Fans can purchase tickets at weedsportspeedway.com. Reserved seating for each night is priced at $35, while general admission is $30.