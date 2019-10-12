WEEDSPORT – Mike Mahaney got the 48th annual Super DIRT Week off to a pretty good start Tuesday night, finishing third at Utica-Rome Speedway in the first of four satellite races at racetracks around central New York. He followed that up with a 10th-place finish in the second such event at Weedsport Speedway Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, Pat Ward nearly got off to a good start, winning his heat race at Utica-Rome and running well in the 100-lap feature before a broken axle tube on the rear end sidelined him. It was the same story at Weedsport, with Ward looking for a strong run until he got caught up in a wreck early in the 100-lap feature.
The two Cayuga County racers – Mahaney from King Ferry and Ward from Genoa – are among the local contingent of drivers competing in Super DIRT Week events, including the prestigious Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on Sunday.
“It’s exciting. I like it now that it’s up to Oswego,” Ward said of the marquee event of the Super DIRTcar Series, which will feature the asphalt five-eighths mile racetrack covered in clay for the fourth year in a row. “The racing’s much better. The mile (at the New York State Fairgrounds) was a fun deal but hard to pass anybody out there. It’s more like a short track race. Pretty fun.”
For Mahaney, this year’s Super DIRT Week is special because, thanks to sponsors Adirondack Auto and Huttig Nissan of Plattsburgh, he has the opportunity to compete in all of the events throughout the week. In past years, he participated in only the events at Oswego and some of the satellite races.
“I love Oswego,” he said, noting he never had the opportunity to race at the Syracuse racetrack. “I think it’s a great track. It provides great racing. I wish we could race dirt on Oswego all year, honestly.”
Mahaney noted the beginning to his night at Weedsport seemed to mirror the night before. Both times, he struggled in time trials and in heat races; at Utica-Rome, he started 11th, and at Weedsport, he started 14th. In the Weedsport pit area, Mahaney’s crew frantically repaired a valve cover gasket leak in addition to regularly preparing the car.
“I like our chances,” he said. “The track’s a little fast right now, and when it slows down as it gets drier, we’ll have a better car. I think we’ll go to the front then. Hopefully, it happens before lap 100.”
After the disappointing performance at Utica-Rome, Ward had high hopes to turn things around at Weedsport before the night’s action started.
“It was going real well (at Utica-Rome), so that was encouraging," Ward said. "Hopefully, we fixed it up and it’ll be just as fun tonight. I think we’re going to be good. We usually run well here (at Weedsport). … The track’s the best I’ve seen in a long time. It’s got good bite, smooth. Car’s good. Everybody’s just real fast right now.”
Encouragement is what Ward needed after a difficult season at the three tracks he competes at weekly — Brewerton Speedway on Friday, Fulton Speedway on Saturday, and Utica-Rome on Sunday. Despite top-10 point finishes at all three tracks, Ward tallied just a single feature victory at Brewerton.
“We had an off year,” Ward said. “From about the middle of the year, we struggled a lot, had a lot of bad luck. We went through all the cars, rebuilt them. Hopefully, we got them all back together right now and we’ll be better again now. … I think we’ll be right in the mix (at Oswego). You always go there thinking you’re going to be good.”
On the other hand, Mahaney saw a successful year as he campaigned weekly at Albany-Saratoga Speedway on Friday and Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway on Saturday for the first time. He garnered two wins and a top-10 points finish at each track.
“It’s also a new year with this team, and we’ve really improved a lot. Our equipment’s improved a lot,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to next year because we can really get things in order before the season starts. This year, we’ve really improved all year long, so we’re running a lot better now than we did at the beginning of the season.”
Ward, 62, has been racing since 1973, while Mahaney, 30, has been racing since 2005. After competing since they were teenagers, both said they still love the sport despite all of the hard work that goes into it.
“It’s just all I’ve ever done. There’s nothing else I’d rather do that I’ve found yet,” Ward said. “It’s hard work, and it’s getting harder the older I get. It’s definitely a lot more work and not quite as fun as it used to be because we’re not running as good as we have been. It’s just something I’ve always done.”
“This life, racing, is not for the tired or the weak. You spend all hours of the day trying to make your car faster,” Mahaney said. “It’s like a work ethic sport instead of an athletic sport. You just put so much time and effort into it, and you can’t ever do enough. The harder you work, the better your car goes, the better you finish. We keep plugging away, and we get better every day.”