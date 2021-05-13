Dirt Hall of Fame profile: Cayuga County driver Pat Ward grew up racing

He credited team manager Scott Jeffery, who came aboard that year along with star driver Billy Decker, with "changing everything for us," Pat proclaimed. "I don’t want to put anybody down, but I think he’s the best mechanic out there."

To the second point — that "nice guy” appraisal — Ward’s loyalties and longtime relationships speak volumes.

Jennifer Saville has been with Pat since they met in high school, never missing a race in all that time. “She's a wonderful girl — no matter what, she was always with him and on his side," said Aida Conkey, who went on to talk about leaning on Ward in 1989, when a fire decimated the Show Car shop and Howard was diagnosed with cancer.

"In the early '90s, Howard was in the hospital for three years, on and off. If it wasn’t for Pat, the shop probably wouldn’t have kept going," she confided. "He was just so loyal. No matter what I asked him, he always did it."

Likewise, Ward has established an enviable 20-year relationship with John and Laura Wight, both personally and professionally. “They're definitely my second family, that’s for sure. All of my family has passed away, pretty much. I’m very lucky to be with them, and see Larry grow up and get married and have kids."