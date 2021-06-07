DIRTcar Sportsman Central Region opens Sunday at Weedsport with Sportsman Classic 75

The seventh running of the Sportsman Classic 75 will be Sunday at Weedsport Speedway, paying $2,500 to the winner of the 75-lap race, presented by Stirling Lubricants and Champion Racing Oil.

The Sportsman crown jewel event will be the first of the season for the DIRTcar Sportsman Central Region schedule. There will be an increased purse from sixth on back, paying each starter at least $150 to take the green.

“This event is no doubt a staple of the Weedsport Speedway schedule,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps in a press release. “Having the event earlier in the season and pairing the Sportsman with the Big Block Modifieds, will make this night a can’t miss race for fans in the area. The Sportsman put on such great racing here at Weedsport and we can expect more of the same this Sunday.”

On-track action will begin at 6 p.m. June 13 with pit gates opening at 3 p.m. and grandstand gates swinging open at 4 p.m.

Sunday’s 75-lap event will be the second Sportsman event of the year at Weedsport. Sunday will also be the second Modified event of the season at Weedsport with a $2,500 to win, 35-lapper on the card.