Eight things were missing at Watkins Glen's NASCAR race

Watkins Glen has hosted an event in NASCAR’s top series every year since 1986 after hosting the circuit’s top series (then known as Grand National) in 1957, 1964 and 1965. The renewal of its NASCAR partnership helped WGI — home to Formula One’s U.S. Grand Prix from 1961 to 1980 — regain its spot as one of the premier racing destinations after the track was mired in bankruptcy in 1982 and 1983.

“Watkins Glen has so much history. There have been a lot of great races there and a lot of different series,” Poole said.

“It’s strange for all of us and there’s definitely certain races that a lot of us — and I know the fans and drivers alike — are missing. It’s kind of a bummer, but I think all of us are grateful we are able to race, we are able to bring something normal back.”

As NASCAR fans hope for the green flag to wave again at WGI in 2021, here are eight things that will be missed this year.

Jimmie Johnson’s farewell

This would have marked a likely final trip around Watkins Glen’s seven turns for Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion who has announced this is his final season in the series.