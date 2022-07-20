Field set for Sunday's Hall of Fame 100 at Weedsport Speedway

This Sunday, July 24, the Super DIRTcar Series makes its return to Weedsport Speedway for the Hall of Fame 100.

It'll be the series' second stop at Weedsport this season.

The race offers $10,000 to the winner of the 100-lap feature and a guaranteed starting spot at the 50th Running of NAPA Super DIRT Week in October.

Matt Sheppard, who finished fourth at the Heroes Remembered 100 at Weedsport in May, enters the event with plenty of momentum. The eight-time winner at Weedsport currently holds the series' points lead.

Mat Williamson also should be a formidable opponent. Though he hasn't claimed first place yet this season, he remains in contention on the leaderboard thanks to three top-five finishes.

There also figures to be a home track advantage with Heinke-Baldwin racers Max McLaughlin and Jimmy Phelps, as their racing shop is located within the Weedsport facility.

McLaughlin dropped to fourth place in the standings after a recent DNF, but can rebound at Weedsport where he earned his first career Super DIRTcar Series win.

Phelps ranks fifth in the standings, only six points back of his teammate McLaughlin. He placed sixth at the Heroes Remembered 100 and came in sixth in 2021.

At Weedsport's last DIRTcar series race, Stewart Friesen emerged after leading all but 17 laps of the 100-lap race.

Billy Decker is one of Weedsport's winningest drivers, but has not claimed the checkered flag since 2014. He can change that on Sunday.