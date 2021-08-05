Five things to watch as NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen International’s biggest annual summer party was denied last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 730 days will have passed by the time NASCAR is reunited with the historic road course this weekend.

Although the impact of COVID-19 remains, all systems are go for a spectator-filled, racing-packed three days at WGI, with racing starting Friday and concluding with Sunday’s 90-lap, 220.5-mile Go Bowling at The Glen on the track’s 2.45-mile short course. The featured Cup Series event will begin shortly after 3 p.m. and will be televised live on NBCSN.

NASCAR is coming off an extended Olympic break, with Kyle Busch winning the most recent race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18.

Here are five storylines to watch as NACAR’s top series resumes its regularly scheduled excursion to Watkins Glen that has been a staple on the calendar since 1986. Last year’s event was moved to the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

Elliott goes for three straight

Chase Elliott’s first career Cup victory came in 2018 at Watkins Glen, starting a four-season run that has included 13 wins and the 2020 season championship.