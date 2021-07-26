Friesen wins at Weedsport on his birthday

The track surface was dynamic throughout the race and the number of green flag laps on long runs contributed to the changing nature of the surface. There’s nothing like trying to play chess with 800 horsepower under your right foot.

“I thought we were going to go green to checkered there for a while and it was going to be an iron man race,” he noted.

Friesen started fifth and patiently made his way to the front. Max McLaughlin led the opening segment and plunged the front of the field into lapped traffic early on. Friesen had to make daring moves in order to keep up on the #32C’s rear bumper through traffic, otherwise, he was at risk of losing him in the crowd.

The excitement didn’t end when Friesen took the lead. Aside from navigating through traffic, Friesen hit the inside wall – more than once.

“I was just trying to be consistent,” said Friesen. “Thanks to Valco wheels because I smoked my left front on the inside wall in Turn 4 and 2 a few times. It still has air in it! I am just happy to be representing the Hall of Fame 100. Great weekend for us.”