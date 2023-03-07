Three-time Mr. DIRT series titlist Tim Fuller, second-generation Canadian champion Danny O’Brien and Bob Cameron, the post-war pioneer driver out of Western New York, will officially be inducted into the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame in July.

These three racing legends add their names to a stellar list of Modified standouts that was started in 1992 when the Hall of Fame was established on the Cayuga County Fairgrounds in Weedsport.

The 31st annual induction ceremonies honoring the Class of 2023 will take place July 13 at 7 p.m. in the Northeast Dirt Modified Museum and Hall of Fame, on the grounds of Weedsport Speedway. The event is free and open to the public, and will feature pre- and post-program festivities sponsored by the track. The following Sunday, Weedsport Speedway will present its Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 for the big-block Modifieds.

The middle son of a North Country racing family, Fuller became a victory-lane steady at Brewerton, Cornwall, Weedsport, Frogtown, Fulton and Brockville, in addition to Can-Am and Evans Mills, taking titles at Evans Mills in 1992 and ’93 and the 1993 Mr. DIRT 358 Series championship. Tim’s big break came at the tail end of 1999, when Bob Faust tapped him to drive his well-funded M1 Modified. By 2002, the win records were solidly in the double digits—and it was all uphill from there. Together, Fuller and Faust were good for 61 victories, including a Rolling Wheels 200, back-to-back Fulton 200s, DIRT Series races in NY, NJ, PA and Canada, and the ’04 Syracuse big-block classic. Wins brought titles: the 2003 Mr. DIRT 358 Series and ’05 Mr. DIRT overall Modified crowns, the ’04 Empire DIRT Series championship, four titles at Fulton and two at Weedsport.

Canadian O’Brien will follow his older sibling into the Hall of Fame. The middle O’Brien son had been helping out on his brother Pat’s team when he decided to take the wheel himself, making his debut in the headlining 358 Mod class in 1987. Currently credited with 225 career wins at 11 tracks in two countries, Danny was the 1994 DIRT big-block champion at Cornwall, where he also won four 358 titles; a four-timer in Brockville’s Ogilvie’s 358 Modified Triple Crown Series; a two-time winner of both the Doiron Engineering Cup at Cornwall and Mohawk’s Memorial Cup Series; and the 2005 Lucas Oil Canadian Dirt Series champ. At Brockville, he’s been close to unbeatable, banking 14 track titles and 99 victories, the all-time record.

Post-war era wunderkind Bob Cameron of Kenmore, NY, was a pioneer in the formative years of the sport in more ways than one. As a driver, Cameron won on the dirt at county fairgrounds in Monroe, Chautauqua, Livingston, Cortland, Genesee, Vernon, Afton, Naples and Jamestown; on both dirt and asphalt at Brewerton; and on the blacktop at Spencer and Oswego. In his push to make the sport safer, Bob cut back his schedule in 1956 to become a NASCAR Safety Inspector. Ironically, Cameron lost his life in a horrifying and senseless wreck during warmups at Lancaster Speedway on June 4, 1960. He was just 36 years old.

Also being honored at the induction ceremonies are Glenn Hyneman, Randy Williamson, Paul Kuhl, Patrick Donnelly and Laurie Fallis.

The 2023 Gene DeWitt Car Owner Award goes to Hyneman of Mohnton, PA, who has set the standard for professionalism for the past four decades. Over a span of 44 years, the Hyneman team has won 261 times, at 23 tracks in seven states, with 11 different drivers.

Williamson, the recipient of this year’s Mechanic/Engineering Award, was a 13-year-old kid, trying to hitch a ride to Merrittville Speedway, 10 miles from his home in St. Catharines, ONT, when he got hooked up with future Hall of Famer Pete Bicknell. Fifty years later, they are still together and have created a dynasty. And after years of R&D perfecting a mid-rail design, and the introduction of a tall-cage car to first accommodate “big boy” Rex King Sr., they hit the jackpot: in 2003, BRP turned out 237 cars. Today, everyone and their brother is driving a Bicknell—in just the past two years, 2021 and 2022, they’ve produced and sold a market blitz of 749 Modifieds.

The late Kuhl, the flamboyant promoter who made New Jersey’s Flemington Fair Speedway the place to be, will receive the prestigious Leonard J. Sammons Jr. Award for Outstanding Contributions to Auto Racing. He was a five-time Eastern Region Promoter of the Year and took national honors in 1991. Paul received the American Racing Legends Lifetime Achievement Award in 1998.

DIRT TV director and cameraman Patrick Donnelly, of Weedsport, will receive the Andrew S. Fusco Award for Media Excellence, in memory of Hall of Fame board member and legal counsel Andy Fusco. When his father, DIRT Motorsports president Glenn Donnelly, recognized in the late ’70s that live television was racing’s future, teenage Patrick was onboard for the ride into the emerging medium. After graduating from high school, he attended broadcast tech school, learning the essentials from instructor Tery Rumsey, a former Syracuse-area TV producer who would join the DIRT TV team in 1987. With Rumsey aggressively producing, the young Donnelly manning cameras, directing and editing, and on-air talent like local sportscaster Doug Logan and DIRT’s own Andy Fusco, the magazine-style cable show “This Week on DIRT” became a hit, bringing grassroots racing into households across the country.

Programming was expanded to feature not only curated footage but live broadcasts—“Rush Hour on DIRT” on Thursdays, the Empire DIRT Series, Super DIRT Week in its entirety, which entailed weeks of preparation, 10-12 cameras and a crew of 50 working under Donnelly’s direction.

In 2006, Patrick created his own production house, Emergency Media Inc., focused on hunting and fishing shows for the Outdoor, Pursuit and Sportsman channels. Donnelly also produced segments for the NASCAR Racing Experience, owned by his brother, Bobby Lutz, and currently directs weekly events at Oswego Speedway for FloRacing.

Gloversville’s Fallis, former racer, writer and promoter of the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series, will be honored with this year’s Outstanding Woman in Racing Award. Laurie was a racing newbie when she met Fonda Speedway Sportsman driver Drew Fallis in the early 1980s—but she immediately fell in love with the sport as well as the man. She learned by doing: down in the trenches, turning wrenches alongside her husband and taking care of business. But Laurie wanted to experience the thrill herself, not second-hand. Starting in 2000, Fallis suited up and climbed behind the wheel, racing to a combined nine wins at Fonda in the Powder Puff division against other women, and then driving an Enduro car against the men. She put together a four-cylinder Cruiser in 2004, competing at Glen Ridge, where she claimed 15 wins, the ’07 title and was second in points in ’09 and ’10.