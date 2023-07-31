“Danny Varin was good there early, and that caution came out and kind of saved me a little bit,” Gravel said in a press release. “I had to get the wing back some then I was searching and went to the top of (Turns) 1 and 2 and smoked the wall and knocked the ladder off of it. That didn’t help the handling too much, made the car a little worse. I felt like as long as I was running the line I was doing in (Turns) 1 and 2 I didn’t think he’d be able to pass me or get a big run. Then you just run into (Turn) 3 as hard as you can and try to backpedal. The cushion got really far around there, and I started shortening the exit. I think that worked out pretty good.”