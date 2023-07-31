David Gravel cruised to his 10th win of the season, finishing first at the World of Outlaws’ Empire State Challenge race at Weedsport Speedway on Sunday.
Gravel took the top position from early leader Danny Varin in the fourth lap and, despite multiple restarts, was able to hold on and claim a $20,000 prize.
“Danny Varin was good there early, and that caution came out and kind of saved me a little bit,” Gravel said in a press release. “I had to get the wing back some then I was searching and went to the top of (Turns) 1 and 2 and smoked the wall and knocked the ladder off of it. That didn’t help the handling too much, made the car a little worse. I felt like as long as I was running the line I was doing in (Turns) 1 and 2 I didn’t think he’d be able to pass me or get a big run. Then you just run into (Turn) 3 as hard as you can and try to backpedal. The cushion got really far around there, and I started shortening the exit. I think that worked out pretty good.”
The win is Gravel’s 86th World of Outlaws series victory, which breaks a tie with Brad Sweet to move into ninth on the all-time list, a spot he now shares with Daryn Pittman.
Carson Macedo, Dave Blaney, Sweet and Giovanni Scelzi rounded out the top five in the 35-lap feature.
Varin ultimately did not finish the race.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars series shifts to Pevely, Missouri next weekend.