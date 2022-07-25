Hall of Fame 100 race at Weedsport Speedway bumped to August

Weedsport Speedway's annual hall of fame race has been postponed.

The Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100, originally scheduled for Sunday, July 24, was moved to Monday, Aug. 15.

The race was called off over the weekend due to rain showers and severe weather in the forecast.

With the rescheduling, there will now be four consecutive nights of racing for the Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST schedule. Following the Aug. 15 race at Weedsport, events will following that week at Brewerton Speedway, Fulton Speedway and Land of Legends Raceway.

All ticket sales from the July 24 race will carry over to Aug. 15.

For more information. visit weedsportspeedway.com.