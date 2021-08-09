Hamlin, Larson in dead heat atop NASCAR standings

Last year Hamlin won seven races in his No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. This year, he's yet to taste victory.

"I feel like we're good. We're really good," Hamlin said. "We just keep going back and forth each race on kind of who's better. But he's obviously got the wins and racking up the bonus points."

The next stop on the schedule is Sunday on the road course at Indianapolis, then Michigan and the Daytona oval to end the regular season. Hamlin, a solid road racer, has a win at Watkins Glen and one second-place finish at Sonoma six years ago that was nearly a victory until Tony Stewart bumped him into the wall on the last turn of the race.

Larson also won at Sonoma in June, and in both of his road course wins he held off teammate Chase Elliott, who has seven road wins, third all-time.

"I've been good at road courses, but I just didn't know," Larson said. "I was always like a seventh- to a tenth-place guy when it came to the race. But now I think that I'm in a great race car (and) I'm able to run that aggressive pace the whole time, and my car stays with me."

Indy will be a mystery for most. NASCAR switched from the famed 2.5-mile oval to a 14-turn, 2.439-mile layout that's flat as a pancake. The Xfinity Series first raced there last year, but this will be the Cup debut.