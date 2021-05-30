Happening tonight: Weedsport Speedway returns to racing with Heroes Remembered 100

Weedsport Speedway will host its first Super DIRTcar Series event of 2021 when the Heroes Remembered 100 is held May 30.

The Heroes Remembered 100 is the first racing event at Weedsport with fans in more than a year. Tickets officially go on sale May 24 at www.weedsportspeedway.com.

With a $7,500 prize for the winner, there is no telling who may compete. Fans can expect the likes of Jack Lehner, Chris Hile, Erick Rudolph, Demetrios Drellos, Jordan McCreadie, Kevin Root, Pat Ward, Justin Haers, Dave Marcuccilli, Kyle Coffey, Michael Maresca and more.

Joining the Super DIRTcar Series on May 30 will be the DIRTcar Sportsman, with a field expected to be on hand as they prepare for the Sportsman Classic at Weedsport on June 13.

Filling out a tripleheader of action will be the nimble CRSA Sprints, making their lone stop of 2021 to The Port.

Fans that have subscribed to personal notifications from Weedsport can expect an email in the coming days with early access to tickets.

Reserved seating is $35 with general admission available to 18 and older for $30. Youth general admission is $15 with 10 and under free.

Pit admission is $35 for DIRTcar members and $40 for non-members.