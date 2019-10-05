The 2019 NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week begins this week with Weedsport Speedway hosting one of the early races.
At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Super Dirt Week Kickoff Party presented by Ferris at Weedsport Speedway features the St. Lawrence Radiology 100 for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series while the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series adds another $1,000-to-win feature.
It's a part of the biggest week in DIRTcar Racing with nearly $400,000 at stake across events at Oswego Speedway and surrounding venues.
Tuesday night, Utica-Rome Speedway hosts the Super DIRT Week Pregame party with the first green-flag laps of NAPA Super DIRT Week. The event, which starts at 7 p.m., includes a $4,000-to-win DIRTcar 358 Modified Series Feature as well as a $1,000-to-win DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series race.
The annual parade showcasing NAPA Super DIRT Week in Oswego takes place at noon Wednesday. Cars from all divisions will rumble through the city so fans can see them up close before they hit the track. Then at 3 p.m., the premiere Super DIRTcar Series holds its first practice sessions at Oswego Speedway followed by the DIRTcar 358 and Sportsman Modifieds.
Thursday, during Time Trials for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 and the Salute the Troops 150, the top six drivers will be locked into their feature events. The Time Trial sessions start for the DIRTcar 358s at 1:20 p.m. followed by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks immediately after.
Racing shifts Thursday night to Brewerton Speedway and the Hurricane 100 for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series. The 100-lap Feature pays $5,000 to the winner with the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series racing in a $1,000-to-win event.
You have free articles remaining.
Events on Friday begin at noon for the DIRTcar Pro Stocks. All divisions follow with their own practice sessions until 4:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m., the Friday Night Lights Heat Races — including the DIRTcar Pro Stocks for the first time in NAPA Super DIRT Week history — are at Oswego Speedway. Race fans will get to experience several 12-lap Pro Stock Heat Races, which decide the lineup for Sunday’s 50-lap Feature.
The Super DIRTcar Series headlines DIRTcar Day with the Triple 30s after the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series and Sportsman Series finishes their Heat Race.
The first Feature of NAPA Super DIRT Week is Saturday, Oct. 12, but first, all four Series have their Last Chance Showdowns starting at 11 a.m. At 2 p.m. the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series’ Salute the Troops 150 takes the green flag with $20,000 going to the winner, $8,000 for second and $4,000 for third.
Action shifts to Fulton Speedway at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Wildcard 50 Win and You’re In has been completely revamped and restructured. Fulton Speedway will host with 360 Sprint Cars and Big Block Modifieds on the card. Two Features decided by draw will narrow the field down to one $4,000-to-win finale to decide the last qualified driver for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200. The event is open to any driver regardless of whether they already are qualified for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200, with Larry Wight and Billy Decker already slated to compete.
The entire week comes down to Oct. 13. At 11 a.m. the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds kick things off with the Chevy Performance 75followed by the DIRTcar Pro Stock 50.
At 2 p.m. the 48th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week Billy Whittaker Cars 200 takes the green flag for 200 laps around Oswego Speedway. Only one driver will walk away with $50,000.