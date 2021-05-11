Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame driver McArdell dies at 86

Driver John McArdell has passed away at the age of 86, the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

McArdell, who is from Baldwinsville, was a member of the Hall of Fame's 1995 class. During his quarter century of competition, McArdell claimed titles at Maple Grove in Waterloo, Canandaigua, and Weedsport. Driving the No. 0 car, he was also the track champion at both Rolling Wheels and Skyline in 1975. He retired from the sport two years later.

Along with his 1995 induction into the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame, McArdell was recognized by the Living Legends of Auto Racing in 2006 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and the New York Stock Car Association in 2019.

McArdell began his racing career at age 16 when he entered a demolition derby and won, with that being his first time on the track. In 1952 along with his brother Gale, McArdell bought his first stock car for $500 and shared driving duties at tracks in Brewerton and LaFayette.

He is perhaps best remembered for driving the "Leanin' 11" to victories at Maple Grove and Weedsport speedways.

