Payne, Williamson claim Weedsport Speedway wins

The seventh running of the Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil Sportsman Classic at Weedsport Speedway once again delivered as Zach Payne drove his family owned No. 7Z to the biggest win of his young career, claiming $2,500 and the title of Classic champion.
Payne started the Sportsman crown jewel from the fourth starting position and took the lead from Nick Guererri on lap 21, leading the rest of the way to win the opening round of the DIRTcar Sportsman Central Region schedule.
Sportsman veteran Matt Janczuk threw all he had at Payne in the closing stages of the 75-lapper, but it would not be enough as Janczuk, Guererri, Tyler Murray and Tyler Corcoran trailed the No. 7Z by more than 2-seconds at the finish.
“I have to thank everyone, especially my dad (Mike), he gives me everything I need to be here,” said Payne in a press release as he rose to Victory Hill for the first time in his career. “Nick (Guererri) went high there and I just said to myself, I guess this is it. Once we got by I knew I wasn’t going to be able to leave the bottom, because it was taking rubber. I just had to be patient in traffic, you couldn’t leave the bottom.”
Weedsport’s opening night winner, Matt Guererri, took sixth with Brett Senek, Alan Fink, Gavin Eisele and Noah Walker completing the top 10 runners.
Nick Guererri and Brett Senek led the 30-car DIRTcar Sportsman Classic field to green on Sunday with Guererri jumping out front in the No. 25G.
A total of 40 DIRTcar Sportsman were in the pit area on Sunday with Payne, Janczuk, Matt Guererri and Fowler claiming heat race wins. Consolation wins went to Walker, who drove to tenth in the finale, and Chris Mackey.
Payne is now the DIRTcar Sportsman point leader at Weedsport with a slim 6-point margin over Matt Guererri. Senek, Jancuk and Fink complete the top five.
Mat Williamson arrived at Weedsport Speedway on Sunday looking to build on the momentum gained from his Heroes Remembered 100 win at the speedway on Sunday, May 30. Williamson did that and more, dominating to lead every lap of the night’s 35-lap main event to score $2,500.
Williamson started on the outside pole position, alongside Danny Johnson, and quickly cut to the lead in the Buzz Chew Racing No. 88 and was never again challenged for his second consecutive Weedsport victory.
Williamson was trailed at the line by Johnson, Matt Sheppard, Tim Fuller and Kevin Root.
“There was a lot of good competition here tonight,” said Williamson atop Weedsport’s Victory Hill. “This Buzz Chew car is just working really well here right now. It feels good to keep the momentum going with this race car.”
Jimmy Phelps fell to sixth on the race’s final lap ahead of Dave Marcuccilli, Rocky Warner, Justin Haers and Jackson Gill.
Sunday’s heat races were won by Fuller, Root and Wight.
Williamson’s second consecutive win at Weedsport will give him a 24-point advantage over Phelps in the race for Weedsport’s Modified championship. Sheppard trails Phelps by a single point in third with Haers and Johnson in the top five positions.
DIRTcar Sportsman:
7th Sportsman Classic (75-laps): 1. 7Z – ZACH PAYNE, 2. 33X – Matt Janczuk, 3. 25G – Nick Guererri, 4. 34 – Tyler Murray, 5. 64 – Tyler Corcoran, 6. 12G – Matt Guererri, 7. 111 – Brett Senek, 8. 8 – Alan Fink, 9. 18E – Gavin Eisele, 10. 22 – Noah Walker, 11. 3 – Chris Mackey, 12. 82S – Will Shields, 13. 70A – Alex Payne, 14. 73 – Kevin Chaffee, 15. 38 – Zach Sobotka, 16. 31 – Kane Bristol, 17. 10J – Josh Livingston, 18. 31B – Ryan Dolbear, 19. 14AJ – AJ Miller, 20. 41 – Dalton Rombaugh, 21. 6 – Cody Manitta, 22. R1 – Riley Rogala, 23. 27 – Jason Reome, 24. 51A – Zac McDonald, 25. 0 – Tony Finch, 26. 16B – Chris Bonoffski, 27. 410 – Mike Fowler, 28. 21V – Tony Velez, 29. 10G – Austin Germinio, 30. 32R – Ryan Shanahan
DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds:
Main Event (35-laps): 1. 88 – MAT WILLIAMSON, 2. 27J – Danny Johnson, 3. 9S – Matt Sheppard, 4. 19 – Tim Fuller, 5. 34 – Kevin Root, 6. 98H – Jimmy Phelps, 7. M1 – Dave Marcuccilli, 8. 98W – Rocky Warner, 9. 3 – Justin Haers, 10. 1 – Jackson Gill, 11. 3B – Chad Brachmann, 12. 83X – Tim Sears Jr., 13. 32R – Ronnie Davis III, 14. 42P – Pat Ward, 15. 99L – Larry Wight, 16. X – Chad Phelps, 17. 82J – Joe Shields, 18. 98 – Max McLaughlin, 19. 27JJ – Daniel Johnson, 20. 25 – Erick Rudolph