Payne, Williamson claim Weedsport Speedway wins

The seventh running of the Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil Sportsman Classic at Weedsport Speedway once again delivered as Zach Payne drove his family owned No. 7Z to the biggest win of his young career, claiming $2,500 and the title of Classic champion.

Payne started the Sportsman crown jewel from the fourth starting position and took the lead from Nick Guererri on lap 21, leading the rest of the way to win the opening round of the DIRTcar Sportsman Central Region schedule.

Sportsman veteran Matt Janczuk threw all he had at Payne in the closing stages of the 75-lapper, but it would not be enough as Janczuk, Guererri, Tyler Murray and Tyler Corcoran trailed the No. 7Z by more than 2-seconds at the finish.

“I have to thank everyone, especially my dad (Mike), he gives me everything I need to be here,” said Payne in a press release as he rose to Victory Hill for the first time in his career. “Nick (Guererri) went high there and I just said to myself, I guess this is it. Once we got by I knew I wasn’t going to be able to leave the bottom, because it was taking rubber. I just had to be patient in traffic, you couldn’t leave the bottom.”

Weedsport’s opening night winner, Matt Guererri, took sixth with Brett Senek, Alan Fink, Gavin Eisele and Noah Walker completing the top 10 runners.