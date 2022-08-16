Phelps opens SummerFAST with Weedsport win; King Ferry's Mahaney surges to take third

Jimmy Phelps broke multiple winless streaks and clinched a spot in the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week at Weedsport Speedway Monday night.

The inaugural Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST event – four straight days of racing – opened at Weedsport with the rescheduled Hall of Fame 100. Phelps, driving for Heinke-Baldwin Racing – co-owned by Al Heinke, who also owns Weedsport Speedway – won the 100-lap race, earning his first points-paying Series win in almost three years and his first Series win at Weedsport in 12 years.

“It’s good,” Phelps said in a press release. “It takes the edge off a little bit naturally, just getting back into Victory Lane in a big tour race. I think it may have been a year or so since our last Series points paying win. So, this is kind of nice so we can knock the monkey off our back…and start to rack them up a little bit. It’s a tough crowd. You know, obviously to do it at home and in front of all our sponsors, employees, and boss man Al Heinke, that makes you feel good all in all.”

He notched a Series victory at the DIRTcar Nationals in February; however, it wasn’t for points. Following that, during the championship season, his best results were four top-10 finishes in seven starts. Then, Monday night, the Baldwinsville driver finally found his way to victory again.

After finishing third in his heat race, he drew second to end up on the outside pole position. Phelps came out firing, taking the lead by Lap 8 and gapping the field.

He cruised along on the 3/8-mile track for almost the next 40 laps before the first caution on Lap 46. On the restart, Phelps found himself side-by-side with eight-time and defending Series champion Matt Sheppard – who had already charged up nine spots.

Phelps didn’t waiver, grabbing the lead after the restart, again proving he was the car to beat. He would continue his flawless execution, even after a second caution was thrown on Lap 70 after a minor collision between two cars in Turn 4.

Sheppard wisely navigated his way through lapped traffic but was still several car lengths behind Phelps after the first restart. He fended off challenges from Dave Marcuccilli to hold second place, but another challenger was still to come.

Mike Mahaney of Kings Ferry, started on a late race surge after the second restart. He lined back up in sixth place but wouldn’t be there for long. He moved up two positions within the next six laps, and then took only 10 more to move into fourth.

It wasn’t long before he set his sights on Sheppard. After several hard-fought battles around the 3/8-mile oval, Mahaney was able to edge by Sheppard for second, bringing a handful of people in the stands to their feet.

“That was pretty cool,” Mahaney said.

Phelps continued unchallenged for the final 30 laps, taking the checkers for the first time in a Series competition since winning at Fulton Speedway in 2020, while Mahaney was second and Sheppard third. Marcuccilli finished fourth and Chris Hile rounded out the top five.

RESULTS:

Feature (100 Laps)

1. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[2]; 2. 35-Mike Mahaney[7]; 3. 9S-Matt Sheppard[11]; 4. M1-Dave Marcuccilli[3]; 5. 5H-Chris Hile[5]; 6. 99L-Larry Wight[12]; 7. 25R-Erick Rudolph[27]; 8. 4-Anthony Perrego[17]; 9. 88-Mat Williamson[6]; 10. 215P-Adam Pierson[4]; 11. 70A-Alex Payne[15]; 12. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 13. 21A-Peter Britten[9]; 14. X-Chad Phelps[19]; 15. 2L-Jack Lehner[25]; 16. 12S-Darren Smith[21]; 17. 7Z-Zachary Payne[10]; 18. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[1]; 19. 8H-Max McLaughlin[16]; 20. 37-Paul St Sauveur[23]; 21. (DNF) 49-Billy Dunn[8]; 22. (DNF) 91-Billy Decker[22]; 23. (DNF) 3J-Marc Johnson[20]; 24. (DNF) 42P-Pat Ward[24]; 25. (DNF) 17-Marcus Dinkins[26]; 26. (DNF) 84-Gary Tomkins[18]; 27. (DNF) 19-Tim Fuller[14]

DIRTcar Sportsman:

Hall of Fame Feature (25-laps): 1. 38 – Zach Sobotka, 2. 28 – Alan Fink, 3. 7 – Cody McPherson, 4. 1M – Tyler Murray, 5. 5 – Kyle Devendorf, 6. 4 – Emmett Waldron, 7. 82S – Will Shields, 8. 42 – Daryl Nutting, 9. 22 – Noah Walker, 10. 111 – Brett Senek, 11. 31B – Ryan Dolbear, 12. 10G – Austin Germinio, 13. 31 – Kane Bristol, 14. 64 – Tyler Corcoran, 15. 3 – Chris Mackey, 16. 63 – Teddy Clayton, 17. 30 – Nicholas Root, 18. 21 – Ryan Barrett, 19. 48 – Kearra Backus, 20. 16X – Savannah LaFleur, 21. 10 – Karl Comfort, 22. 1J – James Spano, 23. 23B – Tommy Borden Jr., 24. 29 – Matt Caprara, 25. 30M – Michael Root, 26. 6 – Cody Manitta, 27. 77L – Buddy Leathley