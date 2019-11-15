Matt Sheppard was crowned as Weedsport Speedway’s Stirling Lubricants/Champion Oil Modified Series champion, worth $2,000.
Sheppard visited Victory Hill in three of four Big Block Modified races at Weedsport this season, topping series runner-up Larry Wight by 25-markers in the overall standings.
Sheppard's Weedsport wins included the June 9 All-Star Showcase, and Super DIRTcar Series victories in the Hall of Fame 100 on July 28 and the Labor Day 100 on Sept. 2.
Wight had three top five finishes in four starts at Weedsport this season to finish second overall, with Erick Rudolph taking third.
Rudolph stood as the only other driver to win a Big Block event at Weedsport this season, racing to a victory in the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100 on Memorial Day.
Chris Hile finished in the top 10 in all four Weedsport events in 2019 to take fourth in the standings, followed by Billy Decker rounding out the top five.
Jimmy Phelps, Mat Williamson, Danny Johnson, Tim Sears Jr., and Peter Britten finished the top 10 in the inaugural Stirling Lubricants/Champion Oil Modified Series.
At season’s end, a total of 62 drivers scored points in Big Block Modified action at Weedsport Speedway.