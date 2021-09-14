Sheppard wins first race of Cavalcade Cup; second race called off

Seven-time Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard took the checkered flag in the first half of Cavalcade Cup weekend Saturday at Weedsport Speedway.

Sheppard, in the No. 9S car, beat out initial leader and second-place finisher Max McLaughlin as well as third-place Tim Fuller to earn $7,500 in winnings. McLaughlin had a clean lead for about seven laps, but Sheppard made his move on the ninth lap and led the rest of the way.

“You gotta keep cars between you and the second-place guy. Then it’s pretty much clear sailing,” Sheppard said in a press release. “I knew the race was short enough that I wasn’t overly worried about the wear. We were able to put the car where we needed to.”

The victory is Sheppard’s 82nd career win in the Super DIRTcar series.

McLaughlin took home $4,000 for his runner-up finish, while Fuller claimed $2,500.

Sheppard’s win was the first half of a planned doubleheader that was expected to continue on Sunday, but rain showers prevented the second race.

The Super DIRTcar Series now moves to the Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua for the third annual Gerald Haers Memorial on Saturday. The race pays $10,000 to the first-place finisher.

Weedsport Speedway wraps up its 2021 action on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series and DIRTcar Sportsman Series, as part of the Super DIRT Week Kick Off Party.

