Sprint Cars will again be the featured attraction at Weedsport Speedway on Sunday as the Empire Super Sprints Tour returns for the annual ESS Legends Reunion sponsored by Pit Stop Convenience Stores.
The event comes after the ESS Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductions at the Northeast DIRT Modified Hall of Fame Museum.
This Sunday will mark the first of two 2019 stops for the ESS in Weedsport, they will be led by current ESS point leader, Paulie Colagiovanni.
As of Aug. 5, Colagiovanni has four wins on the season and leads series veteran, Chuck Hebing, by 134 points. Colagiovanni has racked up 11 top five finishes and 14 top 10 runs so far this season.
Hebing, Jason Barney, Davie Franek and Matt Tanner complete the top five in the current standings with Billy VanInwegen, Shawn Donath, Scott Holcomb, Jonathan Preston and Kyle Moffit in the top 10.
Colagiovanni is joined by Barney, Franek, Tanner, VanInwegen, Preston, Josh Pieniazek, Larry Wight and Dylan Westbrook as ESS winners this year.
The DIRTcar Sportsman return to Weedsport this Sunday as well. Kevin Root and Jackson Gill have led the way this season in the Sportsman ranks, while Kyle Inman is the most recent winner. Other hopefuls on Sunday include Jessica Power, AJ Miller, Matt Guererri, Zach Sobotka, Nick Guererri and more.
The DIRT Modified Nostalgia will round out a three-division racing program this Sunday.
Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. Aug. 11 with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Racing will start at 7 p.m. General admission seating is $15 with children ages 11-17 $5. 10 and under are free. Member pit pass admission is $25, non-member is $30. Reserved camping is available for $30 per night. General camping is $24 per night.