Three selected for Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame induction

There will be three new entries to the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame this July.

Billy Decker, Craig Von Dohren and Don June were selected for the 2022 induction class, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 30th annual induction ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20 at the Northeast Dirt Modified Museum and Hall of Fame, on the grounds of Weedsport Speedway.

The event is free to the public. The following Sunday, the Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 for the big-block Modifieds will take place on the speedway to cap off the week's events.

Decker, a four-time Super DIRT Week big block winner, hails from Franklin. Groomed by his father Floyd and mentored by the late Jack Johnson, Decker started his world class career in 1985.

In the span of eight days in September 1988, while driving his father's car, Decker won the Lebanon Valley 200 and the 100-lap events at Fonda and Rolling Wheels.

The overall Mr. DIRT/SDS champion in 1998, 2008 and 2014, Decker's resume also includes wins at 35 different tracks in nine states and two Canadian provinces.

Von Dohren, from Oley, Pennsylvania, recorded his first victory on Aug. 1, 1980 prior to his 17th birthday at Big Diamond Raceway. That was the start of his streak that includes 43 consecutive winning seasons, second only in dirt modified racing to Hall of Fame driver Alan Johnson.

In 2021, he finished third in the NASCAR Weekly Series national point standings and was named the Northeast Regional champion, which earned Von Dohren $28,500 in winnings.

Von Dohren currently has 347 wins at 13 tracks in five states.

The late June, of Theresa, New York, began his racing career in 1951 at age 21. He dominated his inaugural season, winning 11 events at the Alexandria Bay oval — with only $50 invested in his race car. He also won the Adirondack Stock Car Club that year.

While his racing efforts were put on pause in his early 1950s due to military service, June was the ASCC's top winner and held his own in the Northern Stock Car Club in the 1960s.

Forced to retire from racing after a work accident, June remained involved and became the North Country's first Hoosier Tire representative while going on to serve as tech inspector at the Can-Am Speedway.

June passed away in 1999 at 69 years old.

The ceremony will also honor Guy Madsen (Gene DeWitt Car Owner Award), Eric Mack (Mechanic/Engineering Award), CJ Richards (Leonard J. Sammons Jr. Award for Outstanding Contributions to Auto Racing), Ace Lane Jr. (Andrew S. Fusco Award for Media Excellence) and Mimi Lazzaro (Outstanding Woman in Racing Award).

