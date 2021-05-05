Watkins Glen adds Masters Historic Racing event to schedule

Watkins Glen International announced on Wednesday a new standalone road racing event that will take place the weekend of July 9.

The Masters & HSR Race Weekend, hosted by Masters Historic Racing, will feature cars from the 3-litre F1 era, prototypes and GT cars from 1982 to 2016, and the newly announced Masters Formula Atlantic Plus Series.

The weekend will begin with a test day on Thursday, July 8. More event details can be found at mastershistoricracing.com.

“While disappointing that we cannot host the Finger Lakes Wine Festival again this year, we couldn’t be more excited to add this weekend of road racing to the summer calendar as residents and visitors enjoy the Finger Lakes region,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said. “Masters has been looking to run here for nearly 20 years and we are thrilled to host them.”

The NASCAR Cup Series will also be making its return to Watkins Glen this summer after a year away in 2020. Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled for August 4-8. Tickets and camping reservations can be found at theglen.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0