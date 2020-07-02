Watkins Glen open again, optimistic for NASCAR weekend

"We think we have a pretty good plan on being able to allow a limited number of fans," Printup said. "We know that to ask him to bring fans from outside the state was probably going to be a big stretch.

"It's all about social distancing, temperature takes of every fan," Printup added. "We can social distance them in the grandstands. We have plenty of those."

And surely plenty of space to spread out. WGI covers more than 1,800 acres, one of the largest of the 12 tracks NASCAR owns.

"We could probably get 30% to 50% (capacity), but I think to be reasonable we're going to have to probably bring that number down just to make the governor and his team comfortable," Printup said. "If they get 30,000 at Bristol (in mid-July), that's probably the outside of what we could do."

So far, the coronavirus has barely touched Schuyler County, surrounding the track. Only 14 cases among its 17,800 residents had been documented by late June, with no hospitalizations and no deaths.

The county is one of the most vulnerable economically in the region because it relies heavily on tourism, McKinney Cherry said.

"Because the season doesn't really get rolling until late May, we were in a better position than other communities because many of our businesses were still in hibernating when the mandatory closures occurred," she said. "This community is one that can probably handle visitors coming in because they are taking safety very seriously. ... Any small sniffle that they (WGI) have creates a cold for the rest of us in the community."

