Watkins Glen to open to full capacity for NASCAR weekend in August
NASCAR

Watkins Glen to open to full capacity for NASCAR weekend in August

  • Updated
NASCAR AUGUST SCHEDULE Auto Racing

Jimmie Johnson drives through "The Bus Stop" during a practice run at Watkins Glen International in 2019. Watkins Glen officials announced Friday that the NASCAR Cup Series race for Aug. 8 will allow for full capacity attendance. 

 John Munson, Associated Press

Watkins Glen International is opening its gates. 

The track announced that it plans to sell tickets to full capacity for NASCAR Go Bowling at the Glen weekend from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8. 

Grandstands will also be fully open for the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races set for that weekend.

“We are thrilled to welcome fans back at 100% capacity to Watkins Glen International following clearance from New York state government and health officials,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said in a statement. “Fans are our lifeblood and their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon. We are appreciative of (Gov. Andrew Cuomo) and his administration for their diligent work and collaboration to help us safely and smartly host fans as we look ahead to our IMSA and NASCAR events this summer.” 

Cuomo announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions across the state have been lifted. In its statement, Watkins Glen said it plans to still work with local and state governments on any necessary health and safety protocols. 

Masks will still be required for unvaccinated individuals. 

Aug. 8 will serve as the return for NASCAR's primary racing series. The 2020 Cup Series race scheduled for Aug. 29 was canceled due to New York state's COVID-19 protocols at the time, which restricted out-of-state visitors. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

