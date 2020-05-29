Weedsport Kartway eyes July 12 return for Super Kart Series

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All events at Weedsport Speedway are canceled through the end of June due to COVID-19, but Weedsport Kartway organizers are now eyeing a mid-July return.

Plans are now in place that the first round of the Super Kart Series will take place Sunday, July 23 at the speedway. The series opener was supposed to take place May 24. Now five Super Kart Series races are planned through mid-October.

“We’re still waiting for official confirmation from local officials, but we are hopefully to get things started at the Kartway on July 12,” Weedsport Speedway promoter Jimmy Phelps said in a press release. “We again thank our supporters for their patience as we do our best to follow best practices and protocols at both Weedsport Speedway and Weedsport Kartway.”

The Super Kart Series race on July 12 will feature eight point classes. Pit gates are scheduled to open 10 a.m., practice is slated for 1 p.m. and time trials will follow.

For more Weedsport Speedway news and schedule information, visit weedsportspeedway.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0