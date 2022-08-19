Weedsport Speedway back Sunday with All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars

The Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprint Cars will return to Weedsport Speedway on Sunday for the first time since 2019 for the All-Star Showcase, accompanied by the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds.

Leading the way for the All-Stars will be series point leaders Tyler Courtney, Justin Peck, Cap Henry, Zeb Wise, Hunter Schuerenberg and Chris Windom. As was the case with the World of Outlaws at Weedsport in late July, expect a heavy contingent of local Sprint Car favorites to also join the program.

Sunday’s action for the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds will mark their second event in less than a week at Weedsport, following last Monday’s Hall of Fame 100, which was won by Jimmy Phelps.

While Phelps will be eyeing his third Weedsport win this season, he will have to contend with fellow Weedsport front runners Larry Wight, Ronnie Davis III, Max McLaughlin, Tim Sears Jr. and more.

Fans can purchase general admission or reserved seating online for this Sunday by visiting www.weedsportspeedway.com and clicking on the Tickets tab, which will redirect to MyRacePass. From there, after clicking on the Get Tickets tab, fans are able to select the seats of their choosing.

Fans can also purchase tickets by simply searching for Weedsport Speedway at www.myracepass.com or by using the MyRacePass App.

Reserved seating for the the Sunday, Aug. 21 All-Star Showcase is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-15 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

Advance pit passes are also available via Pit Pay. The Pit Pay App is free to download via the Apple App or Google Play Stores. From there, search Weedsport Speedway and purchase pit passes for yourself or your entire team.

Member pit passes are available for $35, with non-member pit pass available for $40.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:15 p.m., with racing to start at 7 p.m.