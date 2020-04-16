Weedsport Speedway cancels test-and-tune event; hopes for late-May races

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order extending the "New York on PAUSE" shutdowns of large gatherings and non-essential businesses, Weedsport Speedway said Thursday that its May 3 test-and-tune event has been canceled.

Cuomo announced Thursday that the stay-at-home rules that have been in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus are being extended to May 15.

“The health and safety of our staff, fans and racers is our first priority,” speedway promoter Jimmy Phelps said in a press release. “We continue to follow the guidelines and mandates as prescribed by the state of New York and ensure everyone that as soon as we are given the green light, we will be ready for racing at Weedsport.”

The speedway is still planning to host its kickoff racing weekend, the Heroes Remembered special, which is scheduled for May 24-25. Events will include a Weedsport Kartway racing card on May 24, and the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and CRSA Sprints racing on May 25, which is Memorial Day.

"Weedsport Speedway officials will continue to monitor ongoing updates in regards to COVID-19 and will provide further track updates as they are available," the speedway said.

