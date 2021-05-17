 Skip to main content
Weedsport Speedway hosts test-and-tune session
LOCAL RACING

Weedsport Speedway opened for a test-and-tune session on Sunday in preparation for the upcoming racing season. 

All divisions that are set to compete at the speedway this season were invited to participate. 

The Speedway officially returns to action Sunday, May 30 with the Heroes Remembered weekend. Competing series include Super DIRTcar, DIRTcar Sportsman and CRSA Sprints.

Weedsport Speedway is also scheduled to host the Hall of Fame 100 Sunday, July 25, which will commemorate the 2020 and 2021 Northeast DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame inductees.

Weedsport Kartway will open its tracks this Sunday, May 23 for the third annual Kart Cup. Pit gates open at 8:30 a.m.

Visit weedsportspeedway.com for more information.

