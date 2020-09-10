Weedsport Speedway now available on iRacing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Weedsport Speedway is now available on the iRacing simulation platform.

According to a press release, sim racers from around the world can test their skills at The Port from behind the wheel of several dirt track racing machines including winged and non-winged sprint cars, late models, midgets, legends cars, street stocks and NASCAR trucks.

“This is a big deal for northeast racing and fans of our sport,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “Having the opportunity to showcase our facility on this platform is priceless and we look forward to the day that sim racers will be able to also wheel a DIRTcar Big Block Modified around The Port.”

Following the creation of Weedsport Speedway on the iRacing platform, scanning and development began to add DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds to the simulation, a highly-anticipated addition to the platform’s lineup.

Fans can follow iRacing on social media to learn more about a future timeline for the release of the DIRTcar Big Block Modified.

For more about iRacing visit www.iracing.com. To learn more about Weedsport Speedway, visit www.weedsportspeedway.com.

