Weedsport Speedway set for opening races Memorial Day weekend

Weedsport Speedway is ready for its first major event of the season.

The race track will open its 2022 schedule on Sunday, May 29 with the Heroes Remembered 100.

The race is the third scheduled point event of the Super DIRTcar Series season, and will award $7,500 to the winner.

At last year's Heroes Remembered 100, Mat Williamson bumped from fifth on the starting grid to take over first with 15 laps to go, claiming the night's top prize.

Super DIRTcar Series will also be joined by the DIRTcar Sportsman and the CRSA Sprints. Matt Guererri won last year's Sportman's race, earning a wire-to-wire victory. Other 2021 Sportsman winners include Zach Payne, Tyler Murray and Chris Mackey. Those three, among others, will be present for the May 29 race.

In last year's CRSA special, Bobby Parrow won a thriller over Darryl Ruggles and Jeff Trombley.

The CSRA opens its season this Saturday at the Land of Legends Raceway, and then over 20 cars are expected at Weedsport's event.

Fans can purchase general admission or reserved seating at weedsportspeedway.com.

