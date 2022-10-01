Weedsport Speedway set for Super DIRTcar Week

Six straight days of action begin this week at Weedsport Speedway.

Super DIRT Week is set for Tuesday, with several series ready to take on the track.

Races will include the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, DIRTcar Pro Stock Series and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series "Sportsman Classic 75," which pays $2,500 to the winner.

"With the addition of the Sportsman Classic to our kickoff lineup, this opening round of Super DIRT Week will be a can't miss event," said Weedsport Speedway promotor Jimmy Phelps. "We're honored to provide a stellar three division bill as everyone starts to ramp up toward the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway."

The kickoff party will be the fifth stop for the DIRTcar 358s in 2022, following events at Fulton Speedway, Thunder Mountain Speedway, Can-Am Speedway and Mohawk International Raceway. The four races have provided four different winners: Billy Decker, Billy Dunn, Tim Fuller and Chris Raabe.

Dunn leads the 358 standings heading into Weedsport.

The Sportsman Classic will serve as the third race of the fall championship schedule. Cedric Gauvreau won the postseason opener in Malta, but Cody McPherson leads the overall standings.

Fans can purchase tickets at weedsportspeedway.com.