Weedsport Speedway to open for test runs May 16

Weedsport Speedway announced on Wednesday that it will reopen on Sunday, May 16 for a test and tune session.

Track times begin at 2 p.m.

Pit gates will open at noon, with pit passes set at $25. Spectators can observe in the grandstand area for free.

The speedway will offer limited concessions, and masks, social distancing and health screenings will be required to enter the facility.

Any division set to compete at Weedsport Speedway this upcoming season is invited to attend. One-way radio communication will be required to participate.

Weedsport Speedway's official race schedule is set to begin Sunday, May 30 for the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100.

Official details and ticket information for the race will be released soon.

The Weedsport Speedway Campground is also open for reservations for the 2021 season. For more information, visit weedsportspeedway.com.

