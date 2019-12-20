Christmas has come early for Weedsport Speedway fans, as the full 2020 schedule was been by track officials, highlighted by nine premier racing weekends including the all-new 'Cavalcade Cup Weekend’ on Sept. 11-12.
According to a press release, starting May 25 with the 'Heroes Remembered 100’ and running through the ‘Super DIRT Week Kick-Off Party’ on Oct. 7, Weedsport will once again sport one of the most diverse racing schedules in the country as the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars, USAC National Sprint Cars, AFT Flat Track Bikes, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Lucas Oil ESS Sprint Cars, RUSH Late Models and more plan to make stops inside the 3/8 mile track.
Aside from the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars moving to a prime summer weekend on Aug. 1, the biggest addition to this year’s schedule is the inaugural 'Cavalcade Cup Weekend’ on Sept. 11 and 12, featuring six different divisions across two days of action including a Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified 100-lap finale.
“We’re very pleased once again with the diversity of this year’s schedule, as well as the opportunity to add a fall weekend event to our calendar,” said Weedsport Speedway Promoter Jimmy Phelps in the release. “Weedsport continues to be home to the fastest cars and biggest stars and our 2020 calendar is built to that point.”
May will kick off the 2020 schedule with a test and tune session on May 3 followed by the Super DIRTcar Series ‘Heroes Remembered 100’ on May 25.
You have free articles remaining.
June will again be devoted to Sprint Cars and Modifieds as the Big Blocks will again be paired with the All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars on June 7 and the USAC National Sprint Cars on June 14.
The American Flat Track Series will return on Fourth of July Weekend with the ‘New York Short Track Bike Night Party’ on July 3 and the ‘New York Short Track’ special on July 4.
Hall of Fame Week at Weedsport will open with the 2020 Dirt Racing Hall of Fame Inductions on July 23 followed by the ‘Hall of Fame 100’ on July 26 featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds as well as the 7th annual Sportsman Classic 75.
Sprint Cars will return to center stage in August as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars invade Weedsport on Aug. 1, with the ESS Sprint Cars coming to town on Aug. 9 for the ‘ESS Legends Reunion’.
Following ‘Cavalcade Cup Weekend’ on Sept. 11-12, the season will draw to a conclusion with the ‘Super DIRT Week Kick-Off Party’ on Oct. 7, highlighted by the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series.