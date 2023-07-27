When the World of Outlaws gathers this weekend at Weedsport Speedway, $134,000 is up for grabs.

Weedsport will host two nights of action of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 as part of the Empire State Challenge Weekend at The Port.

Saturday night’s event will pay $10,000 to the winner, while the payout bumps to $20,000 for Sunday’s winner.

Saturday will also feature the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, while Sunday’s feature includes the Big Blocks.

“Following the success of last year’s event and the buzz surrounding this weekend, we could not be more excited to welcome back the Outlaws,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter Jimmy Phelps. “This weekend provides a unique opportunity for those in New York State to see the Outlaws close to home, and watch them on the same racing card as our DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Big Block Modifieds.”

David Gravel and Brad Sweet enter Empire State Challenge Weekend tied for the series’ points lead. Gravel, who has nine wins so far this season, has won at Weedsport Speedway each of the last two years.

Sweet owns six wins entering the weekend. He finished fourth and seventh at Weedsport last year.

In total, more than 24 sprint cars are expected to contend this weekend.

Tickets are available at worldofoutlaws.com. Two-day reserved seating is available for $75, while general admission is $65. Single-day reserved seating is $40, while general admission is set at $35.

For more information, visit weedsportspeedway.com.