Williamson caps dominant Super DIRT Week with victory in Oswego

“I don’t even know what to say,” Williamson said. “I am speechless. Everybody that’s a part of this team kept their heads down all week. Last night, we talked to Integra [shocks] on how to be better. I put my trust in them and they built four shocks that were going to survive and be good in the chop. It’s not very often that we change shock programs and win big races. They built us something that was indestructible.”

Williamson passed Britten in points and now sits tied with Billy Decker for second-place. His three Series wins this year break the tie.

“I knew this race was our only shot at moving up in the standings,” Williamson noted. “We spent all week here. We spent all night working on this thing. We welded around. We changed bolts and did everything we needed to do to make it survive. I am happy we got here.”

Like any extra-distance event, there is a certain degree of endurance needed for both driver and car. Runner-up Billy Decker used all of his skill and experience to bring home the $25,000 second-place finish and the Penske Racing Shocks Hard Charger award in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200.

“I am just trying to keep the wheels on it,” Decker said. “It was a true test of man and machine out there. There’s no question about that.”