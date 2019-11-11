Mat Williamson placed second in the Can-Am World Finals Saturday at The Dirt Track in Charlotte, North Carolina, clinching his first ever Super DIRTcar Series championship.
Williamson, who finished the race second behind Billy Decker, becomes the first Canadian driver in history to claim the series championship. The St. Catharines, Ontario native drove his Buzz Chew No. 88 car to $90,000 of winnings this season.
"I just had to believe in myself and know that we could do it," Williamson said in a press release. "This team is second to none. They deserve this and they've worked harder than anything. We had our growing pains, but we worked harder and stuff got better."
One of Williamson's turning points came at Weedsport Speedway, a track where Williamson has long struggled. For this year's visit, however, Williamson made the podium.
Williamson beats out Matt Sheppard, who finished the last race in fourth place and took second in the overall standings.
"They deserve it, they had the most consistent year and that's what this championship is about," Sheppard said. "This isn't NASCAR with playoffs. We won the most races and had really good finishes but, in the end, we had more bad nights than they did. Hats off to them, the driver, the crew and the team."
For more information, go to superdirtcarseries.com.