Williamson works way through field for victory at Weedsport

In the first night of competitive racing before fans at Weedsport Speedway since 2019, reigning Super DIRTcar Series champion Mat Williamson came out on top.

Williamson passed Billy Decker with 15 laps remaining in the Heroes Remembered 100 on Sunday and held on for the victory. Following Decker was third-place finisher Justin Haers, who passed Stewart Friesen on the last lap.

For Williamson, provided a needed victory after he started the season with just one top five in the first four points races.