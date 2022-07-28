World of Outlaws arrives at Weedsport Speedway this weekend

The Empire State Challenge Weekend is coming to Weedsport Speedway.

The NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will head to The Port this weekend, marking the first time the venue has held Outlaws races on back to back nights.

Saturday night's event will see the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds join the World out Outlaws, while DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds will serve as Sunday's opening act.

Last weekend, point leader Brad Sweet earned his first ever win at Williams Grove, extending his advantage to 54 markers over David Gravel.

Gravel hopes to trim that deficit at Weedsport as one of the most recent Outlaws winners there. Last year he took a late lead over Sheldon Haudenschild and held off a late charge from Sweet to win the race.

Tickets are still available for this weekend's action at worldofoutlaws.com. Two-day reserved seating costs $75, while general admission for both races is $65. Single-day reserved seating is $40 and general admission is priced at $35.

Admission for children 10 and under is free.